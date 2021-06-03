Number of passengers of first Perm-Baku flight disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Ural Airlines began to make Perm (Russia)-Baku-Perm flights on June 3, Trend reports citing the Perm airport.

Some 117 passengers bought the tickets for the first flight to Baku, which is 72 percent of the total workload of the aircraft.

The flights will be made weekly on Thursdays. Travel time is three hours. Departure from Perm is at 08:30, departure from Baku at 11:35 (GMT+4).

Earlier, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency issued permits for flights to eight foreign cities from the Perm airport. Later it became known that Ural Airlines will make flights from Perm to Baku.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: Fidan_Babaeva