Georgia and Azerbaijan discuss resumption of railway communication
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Discussions are underway to restore passenger railway connection between Georgia and Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Georgian Railways.
As reported, the movement of the Tbilisi-Baku-Tbilisi trains will be restored after the opening of the land borders of Azerbaijan.
The movement of passenger trains between the capitals of Georgia and Azerbaijan has been suspended since March last year due to COVID-19 pandemic.
