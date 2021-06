BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani Silk Way East Airlines has announced its liquidation, Trend reports with reference to the country’s State Tax Service.

Lenders can submit their claims within two months to the following address: Khazar district, Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Baku city.

The airline was registered on October 25, 2016.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva