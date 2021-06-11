Ukraine’s SkyUp lowcoster receives permit to fly to more Uzbek cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Ukraine’s SkyUp lowcoster has received a permission for performing flights from Kyiv to Uzbekistan’s Samarkand and Urgench cities, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

The permission to carry out flights was received by the company on June 10, 2021. The flights to the cities will be carried out once a week. The permit will be valid from June 12, 2021 through March 25, 2023.

The company noted that it is ready to increase the number of flights implemented to Uzbek cities. Currently the company is carrying out flights from Kyiv to Tashkent once a week.

Earlier it was reported that SkyUp Airlines will operate a number of Kyiv – Tashkent – Kyiv flights in summer and autumn 2021. Flights are scheduled once a week on Wednesdays with departure from Kyiv at 5 PM local time.