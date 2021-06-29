French Schneider Electric offering 'green' solutions for railway dev't in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

French Schneider Electric company is offering 'green' solutions in the field of railway sector’s development to Azerbaijan, Dan Vlasceanu, Country General Manager, Central Asia at Schneider Electric said, Trend reports on June 29.

Vlasceanu made the remark during ‘Increasing efficiency of power supply for railway transport and traction system of electric locomotives’ event in Baku.

According to him, Schneider Electric provides Azerbaijan Railways CJSC with modern technologies and innovative solutions. The company's solutions make it possible to centralize and automate the train management process.

"Within the national development strategy of Azerbaijan, we offer green solutions that contribute to the environmentally friendly development of this industry to the country. Besides, through our technologies, we make the railway infrastructure more sustainable and reliable," added the company’s representative.