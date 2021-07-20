Romania sees potential for collaboration with Uzbekistan to develop transport corridors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Romania sees potential for collaboration with the Uzbek side for the development of the transport corridor in Central Asia, Caspian Sea, Caucasus, Black Sea and Europe, the press office of the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism of Romania told Trend.

According to the ministry, against the background of the trends in the world economy and regional particularities, the trade between Romanian and Uzbekistan still records uneven dynamics and does not meet the potential of our economies.

"We look forward to enhancing our efforts to bring together the entrepreneurship, to build upon the improvement in the EU-Uzbekistan relations and to explore new areas in light of the EU Strategy for Central Asia," the ministry said.

According to the statistics, the trade between Romania and Uzbekistan in 2020 amounted to $68.7 million, which is 13.61 percent higher compared to the same period of 2019.

In particular, the exports of Romania to Uzbekistan amounted to $16.21 million, which is 11.23 percent higher than in the same period of the previous year, while imports amounted to $2.33 million, which is 33.42 percent higher compared to the same period of the previous year.

Moreover, the trade between Romania and Uzbekistan in 2019 amounted to $16.32 million and in 2018 amounted to $20.85 million.

"The figures do not reflect the potential and interest of companies in our countries. Correlated efforts are needed to boost economic relations," the ministry stressed.

Also, the ministry noted that there is a great potential to enhance the current trade and economic relations and confirmed that the importance of sustainable development of relations is in the common interest of both states.

"We consider the possibility of development and increase of trade, investment and economic relation, particularly by organizing the session of the Joint Romanian-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, encouraging mutual participation in investment projects undertaken in both countries and by attracting companies to participate in business-forums, organized in both countries for strengthening bilateral trade and business relations, depending on the epidemiological situation at that time," the ministry noted.

In addition, it was noted that there is potential for collaboration in the field of agriculture, deliveries of Romanian agricultural machinery and equipment in Uzbekistan.

"Romanian companies with activity in the IT field could be involved in the computerization process of the economic and social sectors of Uzbekistan," the message said.

Furthermore, according to the ministry, there is potential for collaboration with the Uzbek side in the field of transport, for the development of the transport corridor in Central Asia, Caspian Sea, Caucasus, Black Sea, Romania, Europe, for the transport of goods to and from Uzbekistan.

