Azerbaijan's ADY Container refutes fining from State Customs Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s ADY Container LLC, subsidiary company of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, commented on the allegations about its fining by the State Customs Committee (SCC), a source in the company told Trend on July 30.

According to the source, the committee detected the lack of 10 tons in the total volume of cargo transited from Turkey to Kazakhstan via Azerbaijan.

"According to our information, the reason is that the consignor, when drawing up the railway waybill, didn’t take into account one invoice and issued the goods without it," the source said, stressing that CJSC and LLC aren’t responsible for inaccuracies in the consignor's documents.

"The consignor has already sent an official appeal to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan in connection with the inaccuracy," added the source.

Earlier some media reported that the committee fined ADY Container LLC.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev