Malta announces 40-mln-euro project to install solar panels on buses

Malta has earmarked 40 million euros (47.2 million U.S. dollars) in European Union funds for a project to install solar panels on its public transport buses fleet, Transport Minister Ian Borg said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The project was currently being tested through the installation of similar panels on two public transport buses owned by a private transport operator.

Borg told a press conference that the project will see a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions and will reduce diesel consumption by eight to ten percent per year.

The project is expected to save around 1,000 litres of diesel annually, and reduce the emission of 2,680 kg of carbon dioxide.