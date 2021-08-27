Uzbekistan Airways switches to hybrid air transportation model
Latest
Azerbaijani sailors continue to participate in Sea Cup competition at International Army Games 2021 (PHOTO)
NEQSOL Holding wins Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for achievements in human capital management
Implementation of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline beneficial for entire region - Pakistani FM
Soviet government tore our historical lands of Zangazur apart from Azerbaijan and annexed it to Armenia - President Aliyev
We liberated our lands on time, stopped war on time and achieved historic victory - Azerbaijani president
Everyone can look at map and see that Azerbaijan has dominant strategic position - President Ilham Aliyev
Thousands of new homes being built for people who lost their property during war - Azerbaijani president
Provision of families of martyrs and Karabakh war veterans with housing was one of key directions of our policy, still the case today - President Aliyev
We must be more active in conveying truth about Second Karabakh War to world community - President Aliyev