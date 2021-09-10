Order of entry of buses and passenger transport to Azerbaijan determined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

The procedure for the entry of buses, passenger vehicles and their operators into the territory of Azerbaijan has been determined.

The corresponding decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reports citing Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

When buses and passenger vehicles enter the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as their drivers, border and customs control in respect of them will be carried out in the following order:

- border guard authorities ensure the entry of buses, passenger vehicles and their drivers into the territory of the checkpoint across the state border;

- in order to check the presence of radioactive substances, the border guard authorities carry out the indicated categories through portal radiation monitors;

- persons driving buses and cars are sent to the border control cabins, and information about them and vehicles is entered into the interdepartmental automated information retrieval system. For passengers who cannot leave buses and passenger vehicles (sick, disabled), paperwork is carried out by mobile stations of the interdepartmental automated information retrieval system inside buses and passenger vehicles;

- after the completion of border control, customs control is carried out in relation to these persons;

- persons authorized to use or manage buses and passenger vehicles provide the relevant documents (vehicle registration certificates, powers of attorney) in the places marked with information plates for the purpose of their registration and clearance by customs authorities in the Unified Automated Control System;

- after the completion of border and customs control of the specified category of vehicles entering the checkpoint across the state border, the border guard authorities ensure their passage.

