Iran begins to issue travel visas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran will issue travel (tourist) visas to foreign citizens as of October 23, 2021, after a 19-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft Ezzatollah Zarghami wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

The minister noted that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a decision in this regard at a meeting of the Iranian government on Sept. 26.

Zarghami also added that yesterday, new governors of Iranian provinces submitted their programs on tourism to the Iranian government.

In this regard, Iran's Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft Ali Asghar Shalbafian told ISNA that citizens leaving and entering the country from that date must submit a vaccine certificate, a negative PCR test and follow health protocols.

