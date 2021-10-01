Azerbaijan's Bibi-Heybat Shipyard completes repair and modernization of dredger (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

Trend:

Bibi-Heybat shipyard has completed the repair and modernization of the Narva dredger, owned by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO), Trend reports with reference to the CJSC.

According to the information, the ship, which has been in operation since 1966, after successfully passing sea trials, was put into operation.

During the repair, two main engines of the KSSM6 type were replaced with overhauled engines of the 6CHRPN 36/45 type. Also, the equipment servicing the engines was re-installed, the parking generator with a capacity of 100 kW was replaced with a diesel generator with a capacity of 150 kW.

It is reported that a new diesel generator was installed on the ship to control the auxiliary steering device. Also, the old electric motor was replaced with a new one, and the control systems were updated.

In addition, two 2OK1E air compressors were replaced with WL-33 air compressors, and the DELAVAL fuel and oil separators were replaced with SC 1.5 fuel and oil separators, two pumps were overhauled, the 600-millimeter pipeline and blade valves were completely renewed, and the 4-ton wastewater collection tank has been replaced with a 28-ton tank.

Moreover, electrical distribution devices, communication facilities, electrical radio navigation equipment and electric motors of the vessel have been completely repaired.