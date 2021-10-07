Russia's Red Wings Airlines plans to launch flights to Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.7
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Russian Red Wings Airlines plans to launch flights from Yekaterinburg to Baku in 2022, General Director of the airline Yevgeny Klyucharev said, Trend reports citing Russian media.
According to him, the company plans to operate flights to 30 international and regional directions.
In September 2021, the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia (Rosaviatsiya) expanded Red Wings Airlines permits for passenger transportation from Saratov, Nizhny Novgorod, Mineralnye Vody, Ufa, Omsk, Volgograd and Makhachkala to Heydar Aliyev International Airport (Baku) once a week.
