Transport 30 January 2022 16:07 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian, French Presidents discuss lifting sanctions, JCPOA guarantees
Britain considering major NATO deployment
U.K. to Expand Covid-19 Shots to 5 to 11-Year-Olds Most at Risk
Almost all transport and communication projects on territory of Azerbaijan have been completed - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:00
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:58
Azerbaijan confirms 4,943 more COVID-19 cases, 1,587 recoveries Society 16:44
Azerbaijan belongs to group of countries with upper middle income - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:22
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 16:07
President Ilham Aliyev gives interview to AZERTAC Politics 16:06
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of Ganja Memorial Complex Politics 16:02
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of locomotive depot of Azerbaijan Railways company Politics 16:01
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reviews ongoing construction work at Ganja Sports Palace Politics 15:58
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of new building of Ganja State Drama Theater Politics 15:56
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev takes part in opening ceremony of Ganja’s "ASAN Service" regional center Politics 15:54
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visits Ganja city Politics 15:35
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 15:32
Best time to set new goals for India-Israel ties, says PM Modi Other News 15:09
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 30 Society 15:05
73.6% of school staff jabbed, Education Ministry says Georgia 14:55
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry comments on rumors about assignment of degree of disability Society 14:40
Iran launches several mines in West Azerbaijan Province Business 14:40
It's our collective endeavour to popularise Mahatma Gandhi's noble ideals: Indian PM Other News 14:32
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Politics 14:13
Azerbaijan discloses volume of funds collected from cars at Gubadly customs checkpoint Finance 14:05
Police officers injured in minibus accident in Turkey’s Istanbul province Turkey 13:39
Vaccination is most effective way to fight COVID-19 pandemic - ANALYSIS Society 13:35
Iran sees decrease in buy/sell operations at its Mercantile Exchange Business 13:06
Azerbaijan prevents drug trafficking through its territory thanks to liberation of its lands from occupation - State Customs Committee Economy 13:05
Azerbaijan discloses number of people who used e-services in 2021 - State Customs Committee Economy 13:02
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry appeals to parents and relatives of servicemen Politics 13:01
Trump says he may pardon Jan. 6 rioters if he runs and wins US 12:53
Israeli President Herzog departs to UAE for first visit Israel 11:57
Georgia reports 17,265 coronavirus cases, 5,947 recoveries, 34 deaths Georgia 11:34
Turkmenistan has great potential for green energy initiatives – USAID Oil&Gas 11:28
Iranian currency rates for January 30 Finance 10:32
Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 caseload up by 9,475 Kazakhstan 10:08
Iranian, French Presidents discuss lifting sanctions, JCPOA guarantees Iran 09:32
At least 11 dead in bus crash in Bolivia Other News 09:06
In talks with India over sanction risk due to S-400 Russia deal: US Other News 08:43
Britain considering major NATO deployment Europe 08:23
Zangazur corridor is irreversible reality of South Caucasus region Economy 08:00
India, Philippines sign $375-million BrahMos missile deal Other News 07:34
TOGG among best 20 brands showed at CES Turkey 07:09
U.K. to Expand Covid-19 Shots to 5 to 11-Year-Olds Most at Risk Europe 06:31
Philadelphia gun violence on high rise during pandemic: report US 05:54
Indian PM Modi stresses on ‘nation first’ spirit at NCC annual event Other News 05:17
Dozens sentenced to death over murders of U.N. experts in Congo World 04:39
First round of India-UK trade talks concludes Other News 03:56
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military Other News 03:19
At least 12 dead in highway accident in Mexico World 02:44
Russia-24 premiers film within "Formula of Power" series dedicated to 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's independence (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 02:05
Italy re-elects President Mattarella, government unity bruised Europe 01:38
5 YPG/PKK terrorists killed after infiltration attempt in Syria Turkey 01:04
President Ilham Aliyev is doing everything to ensure that situation in Azerbaijan meets high standards of Council of Europe - Head of Russia's State Duma's Committee Politics 00:31
Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid booster dose trials get DCGI nod Other News 29 January 23:54
New port commissioned in Georgia's Poti Georgia 29 January 23:22
Iranian president felicitates 30th anniversary of establishment of Iran-Kazakhstan relations Politics 29 January 23:13
World already accepting Zangazur corridor realities created by President Ilham Aliyev Economy 29 January 22:54
Azerbaijan fully demines area for "Araz Valley Economic Zone" industrial park Economy 29 January 22:48
Azercell at the service of its elderly subscribers! (PHOTO) Society 29 January 22:44
Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Trampoline Championship made it possible to evaluate sports form and potential of gymnasts - head coach of Azerbaijani national team Society 29 January 22:14
Misinformation, drugs and balance between real, virtual lives challenges for the youth: Indian PM Modi Other News 29 January 21:42
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation awarded international sporting achievements prize Society 29 January 21:07
Ukraine crisis: India calls for ‘peaceful resolution’ Other News 29 January 20:34
Arab Coalition strikes kill 90 Houthi ‘terrorists’ in Marib Arab World 29 January 19:58
Portugal grapples with in-person voting for people with COVID Europe 29 January 19:58
Indian Govt appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor Other News 29 January 19:26
Needs of country are above anything else - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:50
China is our neighbour, which we need to have good relations with - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:49
Iran’s NIOC prepares plans on increasing oil extraction Oil&Gas 29 January 18:46
Kazakh president comments on need for international investigation of rallies in country Kazakhstan 29 January 18:45
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 29 January 18:42
Maximum that I will be head of state is two terms of presidency - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:40
Politics and economy goes hand in hand - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:40
Ottawa set for 'massive' protest against Canada's vaccine mandates Other News 29 January 18:37
Sector of national security will be seriously modernized within future reforms - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:36
Azerbaijan confirms 4,268 more COVID-19 cases, 1,486 recoveries Society 29 January 18:35
I am against completely changing structure of government without assessing qualities of officials - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:33
Group of certain people really controls some sectors of economy and influences taking decisions on high level - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:32
Searches for missing Azerbaijani senior lieutenant continue still - MoD Society 29 January 18:31
Kazakh president talks on changing name of Almaty city Kazakhstan 29 January 18:28
I would not put blame on akim of Almaty city - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:27
Issue of me taking over Security Council was talked in advance with Nazarbayev - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:24
Azerbaijan wraps up training drills for reservists (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 29 January 18:23
Important cooperation agreements to be signed between Kazakhstan and Russia - president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:21
Azerbaijan lowers excise rate for some gasoline grades Oil&Gas 29 January 18:16
Military officials did not want to take responsibility during rallies - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:15
Me, being head of state, is interested that no rights of our citizens are violated - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:13
Passengers of another bus trip from Baku to Shusha view the city (PHOTO) Society 29 January 18:10
Purpose of rallies in Almaty was to seize power - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:09
Investigation will show who was behind rallies in Almaty - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:08
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 29 January 17:26
Winners of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline and Tumbling awarded (PHOTO) Society 29 January 17:05
Winners of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline and Tumbling among juniors, adults - award ceremony (PHOTO) Society 29 January 17:04
Сeremony of awarding prejunior, adult winners of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline and Tumbling (PHOTO) Society 29 January 16:32
Searches for missing Azerbaijani serviceman in Kalbajar district continue - MoD Society 29 January 16:25
Mutual steps between Iran, Kazakhstan can help increase trade turnover - official Business 29 January 14:56
Happy to take first place at Azerbaijan Championship in Tumbling - young Azerbaijani athlete Society 29 January 14:50
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 29 Society 29 January 14:38
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan opens tender Economy 29 January 14:28
Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund talks soft loans for agriculture Economy 29 January 14:28
Azerbaijan holds award ceremony of winners of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline and Tumbling (PHOTO) Society 29 January 14:27
Kyrgyz ambassador talks visit of Azerbaijani delegation to Bishkek Economy 29 January 14:11
