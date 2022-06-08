Red Bull Racing shares optimism over F1 Grand Prix in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Red Bull Racing team optimistically waiting for the start of the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend will arrive in Baku as the leader in classification overalls, the team’s press service said, Trend reports.

According to the team’s driver Max Verstappen, the track where the races will be held is tricky with big braking zones and a tight runoff.

"I'm looking forward to returning to Baku, we have some unfinished business there after last year. Finding the best setup for the car there will be difficult in terms of making sure we get the correct wing level," Verstappen said.

“It will be interesting to see if we can make our one-lap performance better for qualifying as we've been lacking a little. It's great that Sergio [his teammate Sergio Perez] has signed a contract extension with the team, it's nice to have the continuity and I get on really well with him," he added.

The Mexican driver of Red Bull Sergio Perez said he was very happy to extend his contract with the Team until at least 2024.

According to him, the contract’s extension shows that both he and the team are pleased with the cooperation.

“Having my future decided allows me to stay one hundred percent focused on the main goal of winning races and titles. Hard work always pays. Two years ago I was without a contract in F1 and today I’m in the best team,” Perez noted. “I’m happy and grateful for the opportunity. I think I’m in the best moment of my career and driving for a team that always seeks perfection, which is the perfect match for me and for any driver.”

“The race in Azerbaijan is ahead. The championship fight this year is really tight and requires being totally focused. I won my first race with Red Bull in Baku last season. I like street circuits where a lot depends on the driver’s mastery. There it’s easier to make a mistake when you’re going on the limit, but only there you can score the tenths you need for a good result.”