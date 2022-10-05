Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Transport

Azerbaijan becomes logistic center for transshipment of cars along West-East route

Transport Materials 5 October 2022 09:23 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan becomes logistic center for transshipment of cars along West-East route

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Azerbaijan is turning into a logistics center for the transshipment of cars from Europe to the East, in particular to the countries of Central Asia, Press Secretary of Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC Elmar Habibli told Trend.

According to him, today the port registers a large flow of premium class passenger cars, which are planned to be transported to Central Asian countries.

"A total of 8,300 cars were transported through the territory of Azerbaijan from January through August 2022, which is 4 times more than in the same period the previous year. It's expected that the growth rate of car transportation through Azerbaijan will grow rapidly," he said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more