Azerbaijani Zangilan International Airport receives first passenger flight (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Today, the first civil flight to Zangilan International Airport was carried out, Trend reports citing Buta Airways.

The flight was performed on the aircraft "Khankendi" of Buta Airways.

It should be noted that the passengers of the flight were athletes who will take part in the “Victory March” sports competition and media representatives.

On October 20, the official opening ceremony of the Zangilan International Airport was held with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.