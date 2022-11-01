Azerbaijan has favorable geographical position in terms of logistics opportunities - German ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Azerbaijan has a favorable geographical position in terms of logistics opportunities, Ambassador of Germany to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said during his meeting with Chairman of Economic Zones Development Agency Elshad Nuriyev, Trend reports citing agency.

According to him, Germany is interested in expanding economic cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"German companies are interested in investing into industrial zones, expanding the use of their technologies in Azerbaijani enterprises, as well as developing German experience in Azerbaijan, including in personnel qualification," Horlemann said.

During the meeting, both sides stressed their commitment to further strengthening contacts, as well as attracting German investments to the industrial zones.