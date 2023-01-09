Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Inter-district bus routes in Azerbaijan postponed due to critical weather conditions – Land Transport Agency

Transport Materials 9 January 2023 18:52 (UTC +04:00)
Inter-district bus routes in Azerbaijan postponed due to critical weather conditions – Land Transport Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Bus services to Azerbaijan's Gabala, Ismayilli, Oghuz, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, and Gadabay have been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, the Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Currently, Baku sees a decrease in passenger demand for the mentioned routes.

"Carriers were previously notified of preparing vehicles for winter and taking the necessary measures to this end. In addition, relevant instructions were given to district bus station complexes to ensure the safe and uninterrupted operation of buses on inter-district and intercity regular routes," the agency added.

