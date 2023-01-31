Azerbaijan Railways talks train fares

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC doesn't plan to change train fares, the company's press service told Trend.

According to the Presidential Decree of September 18, 2015, rail transportation rates and fees are set by Azerbaijan Railways. Previously, these functions were performed by the Tariff (Price) Council of Azerbaijan due to the fact that Azerbaijan Railways CJSC was subordinate to the country’s ministry of transport.

The Council held a regular meeting on January 31, 2023. During the meeting, it was decided to increase the subway (excluding the train fares) and bus fares to 40 gapiks (23 cents).

Following the discussions, the fare for the passenger transportation by metro was approved with an increase of 10 gapiks ($0.06) to 40 gapiks ($0.23) for one trip, the upper limit of the tariff for the country is 40 gapiks on intra-city bus routes and 0.40-1 manat ($0.23-0.70) on suburban and intercity bus routes, depending on the distance. On intercity bus routes, the upper limit of the fare is set at 3 gapiks per one kilometer (the previous fare was 2.4 gapiks).