Azerbaijan, UK sign agreement on international road transport (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Azerbaijani and UK governments signed an agreement on international road transport, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev tweeted, Trend reports.

The tweet said that the agreement will create favorable conditions for the unhindered movement of goods in order to increase mutual trade between the two countries.

Minister Nabiyev met with UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Leo Docherty, who is paying a visit to Azerbaijan.

"During the meeting, we signed the "Agreement on International Road Transport between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland". The agreement will establish the enabling environment for the free freight movement, thus contributing to the growth of mutual trade between the two countries," the minister wrote.

Transport relations between the UK and Azerbaijan are facilitated through several modes of transport, including air, sea, and road. Such relations between the two countries are supported by a number of agreements and initiatives aimed at fostering trade and transport between the UK and Azerbaijan. For example, in 2018, the countries signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in transport, which aims to improve transport links, promote investment in transport infrastructure, and support the development of transport services.

Additionally, Azerbaijan is a member of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which is a multimodal transport route that connects India, Iran, and Russia, and offers opportunities for trade and transport between Azerbaijan and the UK via the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.