Azerbaijan plans to hold conference on simplification of transit procedures along TITR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijan plans to hold a large conference dedicated to the simplification and unification of transit procedures along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route [Middle Corridor], Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Ismayil Huseynov said, Trend reports.

Huseynov made the remark at a conference on the topic "Digital management platform and presentation of new economic initiatives".

According to him, the conference is planned to be held with the participation of the heads of customs services of the countries through which the corridor passes.

He noted that the simplification of the transit flows along the Middle Corridor is one of the priority issues of the State Customs Committee.

"The conference will discuss the steps that need to be taken jointly with the customs services of these countries," he said.

He noted that the goal of the conference is to ensure the continuity of customs procedures along the Middle Corridor as part of the simplified customs procedures of participating countries' customs services in a single approach via an interactive portal and a single document.

Will be updated