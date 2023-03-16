Date of commissioning of customs post on Azerbaijan-Russia border revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The official ceremony of commissioning the "Khanoba" customs post will take place on March 17, Trend reports.

The ceremony will be attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk, and other officials.

It is expected that the commissioning of the "Khanoba" customs post will make it possible to pass up to a thousand additional trucks per day.

The "Khanoba" customs post is located on the Azerbaijan-Russia border.

Construction work at the "Khanoba" customs post of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee's Northern Territorial Main Customs Department began in 2020.