Russian IrAero to launch Ufa-Baku flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The Russian IrAero airline will launch flights from Ufa to Baku, Trend reports citing the company.

According to the company, the flights will start on March 29 and will last until October 25, 2023.

At the first stage, as noted in the schedule, flights will be operated once a week, on Wednesdays.

The aircraft from Ufa will depart at 20:00 (GMT +5) and arrive in Baku at 22:00 (GMT +4), and the flight duration will be three hours.

In 2022, 36 foreign airlines which carried record 2.2 million passengers operated regular flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport.