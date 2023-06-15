Dev't of transport links and expansion of transit potential are main priorities of Azerbaijan's transport policy - ABADA(UPDATE)

details added, first published at 14:17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The development of transport links and the expansion of the use of transit potential are among the most important priorities of Azerbaijan's transport policy, President of the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) Gabib Hasanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the "Development of economic cooperation within the framework of the North–South International Transport Corridor: road transport as an important part of multimodal transportation" panel session during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF’23).

"Azerbaijan's favorable geographical location further enhances the country's role and place in the global transport system, including in the creation of shortest transport corridors in the Asian, Northern and Southern regions," Hasanov said.

He noted that Azerbaijan closely cooperates with the countries of the world and international organizations, participates in the implementation of ambitious transport projects, one of which is the development of the international North-South transport corridor.

Hasanov added that 19,000 kilometers of roads and 400 kilometers of railways have been built and overhauled in Azerbaijan in recent years.

The construction of highways and railways, the commissioning of new airports, the strengthening of the base of the sea and air cargo fleet, the construction of the Baku International Sea Port and the creation of the Alat Free Economic Zone have turned Azerbaijan into a major international transport and logistics hub.