Cargo movements at Iran’s Khorramshahr port double

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. The volume of cargo loaded and unloaded at Iran's Khorramshahr port in the Khuzestan Province (south-western Iran) increased by 117 percent for the 3rd month of the current Iranian year (May 22 through June 21, 2023), compared to the same month in the last year, Trend reports.

Circa 292,000 tons of cargo were loaded and unloaded at the port during the 3rd month. Of this, more than 271,000 tons were loaded and about 20,600 tons were unloaded.

Also, over 270,000 tons of cargo were exported and 20,100 tons were imported through the Khorramshahr port for the reporting month.

At the same time, 19 tons of cargo were unloaded and 368 tons were unloaded at this port for transit.

In addition, 889 tons of cargo were loaded and 32 tons were unloaded for other purposes within the 3rd month.

Some 5,910 tons of essential products, 34,500 tons of metal products, over 228,000 tons of construction and mining materials, and 5,900 tons of equipment were loaded and unloaded in the Khorramshahr port in the 3rd month of the current Iranian year.

Moreover, 3,460 leather products, clothing, fibers, paper, and wood materials, 58 tons of small and assorted goods and 13,300 tons of container products were loaded and unloaded in this port within the mentioned month.

In total, about 13.2 million tons of cargo were loaded and unloaded in Iranian ports in the 3rd month of the current Iranian year. Of that, 5.55 million tons were loaded and 7.64 million tons were unloaded. This is an increase of 9 percent compared to the same month in the last Iranian year.

