Azerbaijan Railways subsidiary presents alternative transcontinental route to business customers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. LLC ADY Container, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), presents to business clients an alternative transcontinental route for the timely delivery of cargoes to the destinations during the repair and restoration works on the Georgian section of the railway line Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, Trend reports.

Thus, cargoes will be delivered by ships from Turkish ports of Derince, Mersin, Alsanjak, Marport and Evyap to Georgian ports of Poti and Batumi along the new route. In these ports, the containers will be transshipped onto platforms, and they will be shipped by rail to the port of Baku. The cargo will then be delivered to the ports of Aktau in Kazakhstan and Turkmenbashi in Turkmenistan, and from there by rail to destinations in Central Asia.

Moreover, the cargo transportation by all types of transport in Azerbaijan amounted to 128 million tons from January through July 2023, which is 6 percent higher year-on-year and cargo transportation by railway transport amounted to 10 million tons in Azerbaijan from January through July 2023.