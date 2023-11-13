Azerbaijan's "Dagestan" ferry overhaul completed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The ferry "Dagestan", belonging to the sea transport fleet of Azerbaijan, has undergone major repair, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

According to Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company, command and transmission unit, lag device for speed measurement, antenna for two stationary radio stations, radio navigation equipment was checked and repaired on the ferry vessel Dagestan.

Also, along with overhaul of the main and auxiliary engines, body-welding, piping, electrical installation and automatic work was performed on the vessel. Additionally, ship mechanisms (pumps, separators, compressors) were repaired. Underwater and surface parts, head deck, engine room and superstructure of the vessel were cleaned and painted, living and service spaces of the crew were repaired according to modern requirements.

According to ASCO, the repair work was carried out at “Zigh” Ship Repair and Construction Yard in short time and with high quality.

The ferry ship, which successfully passed sea trial inspection, was returned to operation.

