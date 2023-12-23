Turkmenistan establishes interdepartmental commission for aviation security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on the establishment of an interdepartmental commission on civil aviation safety, approving the composition of the new commission and its regulations, Trend reports.

This decision is aimed at preventing illegal interference in the activities of the country's civil aviation and coordinating actions in this direction.

As Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, said, presenting the document at a government meeting, on December 22, in accordance with the Turkmen Air Code, the law 'on vehicle safety', as well as with the standards, experience and practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), work was carried out to ensure high the level of safety, stability and efficiency of flights, the preparation of regulations in this area.

Turkmenistan is actively improving its civil aviation infrastructure, moving forward with many significant achievements.

This includes the modernization and expansion of airports, the renewal of the aviation fleet, and the conclusion of international agreements to strengthen air links and stimulate the tourism industry.