Turkmenistan sets out building extensive railway stations across multiple cities

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 4. Turkmenistan is starting the large-scale construction of railway station buildings in many localities, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Turkmenistan plans to build buildings at the railway stations of Bayramali in the Mary region and Balkanabad in the Balkan region, as well as at the railway stations of Bama and Dushak in the Ahal region and Jebel in the Balkan region.

In this regard, the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan has announced a tender for the relevant works, applications for participation in which are accepted until February 5, 2024.

Turkmenistan's authorities pay great attention to the modernization of railways and the development of railway communication.

Meanwhile, the connection of Turkmenistan's railways to the railway systems of other countries contributes to an increase in cargo turnover and stimulates trade and economic cooperation.