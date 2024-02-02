ASCO, BSY sign agreement on construction of new vessels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Head of the Board of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) Rauf Veliyev and Chairman of the Board of Baku Shipyard LLC (BSY) Elshad Nuriyev signed a contract on the construction of four specialized boats (vessels) at Baku Shipyard LLC, Trend reports.

According to the contract, the shipyard will within 18-24 months build and deliver three vessels for 50 people and one diving vessel with a hybrid engine (work at 60-meter depths), intended for the needs of SOCAR.

At the signing ceremony, it was stated that these vessels would be built following the requirements of international standards, would possess wide technical capabilities, and would play an important role in further improving the quality of marine transportation services in the field of oil and gas production in Azerbaijan.

During the event, it was also emphasized that the construction of the hybrid-powered submarine will be carried out according to the project presented by ASCO Engineering LLC, and this ship will be the first hybrid-powered vessel designed for the Caspian Sea.

This vessel will be built under ASCO's environmental policy and will comply with the requirements of the International Maritime Organization and several other organizations regarding emission reduction.

Generally, the head of ASCO noted that following the Strategic Plan of Shipping Development for 2022-2030, adopted by the Supervisory Board of ASCO, much attention is paid to improving the quality of marine transportation services provided to the oil and gas industry.

"In this direction, with the support of SOCAR, important steps have been taken over the past period, various types of vessels designed for offshore oil and gas operations have been procured and successfully put into operation," the report noted.

According to ASCO, following the successful cooperation with SOCAR, the company decided to build a total of seven new ships, including three passenger vessels (included in the contract signed on February 2) and four diving vessels (one included in today's contract) for Baku Shipyard LLC.

