SOCAR Head's advisor remarks on importance of creating Zangezur corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. During a panel on logistics at the Drilling Caspian conference in Baku, SOCAR President's Advisor Elchin Aghakishiyev commented on the issue that how the establishment of the Zangezur corridor could have impact on regional operations, Trend reports.

"With the opening of the corridor, we will be able to compete with Georgia for international transportation on a regional scale and increase the volume of general operations in this area. The opening of the corridor should be beneficial for Armenia as well, that is, it will bring peace to the region. Thus, the connection with neighboring states is important for the entire South Caucasus. We will be able to achieve stability in the region. This is also important in terms of economic growth and creation of new jobs," he said.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel