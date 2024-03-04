Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Transport Materials 4 March 2024 02:37 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan Railways offers benefits for routes via its Turkmenbashi Seaport

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 4. Turkmenistan Railways has introduced benefits for transit routes through the Turkmenbashi International Seaport this year, Trend reports.

According to the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Turkmenistan Railways introduced a 40 percent discount on the transportation of sugar raw materials and oilcake through the port of Turkmenbashi to the Farap/Takhiatash border checkpoint on the Turkmen-Uzbek border.

On private and rented wagons, as well as on wagons of the inventory fleet, which transport other types of products (except aluminum, alumina, and petroleum products transported in barrels) through the port of Turkmenbashi to the Farap border checkpoint/Takhiatash, a discount of 30 percent and 20 percent, respectively, will be provided.

At the same time, Turkmenistan Railways will provide a 40 percent discount on transit routes through the ports of Turkmenbashi Port 1 (Imamnazar) and Turkmenbashi Port 1 (Crossing 161) in both directions.

Furthermore, Turkmenistan will provide a special discount of 50 percent, regardless of the form of ownership of wagons, when performing loading and unloading operations at the port of Turkmenbashi on all routes (Port of Turkmenbashi 1 - Imamnazar and Port of Turkmenbashi 1 - Round Trip 161).

