Turkmenistan's railway infrastructure receives modern upgrades

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 8. Turkmenistan's Demirýollary OJSC, national railway carrier, is carrying out major repairs of the existing railway network to ensure the safety of passenger and freight trains, Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakiyev said at a government meeting held the previous day, Trend reports.

According to him, the work on the modernization of railways is carried out in accordance with modern requirements in order to improve the safety of railway transportation in the country.

At the same time, at the meeting, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that the country pays great attention to the systematic updating of the material and technical base of railway transport.

The head of state noted the importance of high-quality overhaul on national railways, giving specific instructions to the Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications in this regard.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Turkmenistan has focused significant efforts on modernizing the railway sector in an effort to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of its railway infrastructure.

As part of this initiative, major investments have been made in the renovation and expansion of existing railway tracks, including the introduction of modern technologies and safety standards.