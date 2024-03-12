Croatia hails progress on development of Middle Corridor - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Croatia, as part of the EU, is very interested in the development of the Middle Corridor, the importance of which is expanding every year, Croatian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Branko Zebić told Trend.

"Croatia supports this project and highly appreciates the work done on the development of the Middle Corridor. This project is important for the EU countries," the ambassador added.

Meanwhile, work on the Middle Corridor has been underway since 2014. Around 2.75 million tons of cargo passed through it in 2023, which is 86 percent more than in 2022. Transportation could exceed 4 million tons of cargo in 2024.

To note, the Middle Corridor multimodal project connects China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Europe, intending to triple the time it takes to deliver cargo between the EU and China.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel