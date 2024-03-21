Middle Corridor’s full operationalization to ensure further growth of China-Azerbaijan trade - Hikmet Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Full operationalization of the Middle Corridor will enable trade relations between China and Azerbaijan to grow further, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN), Trend reports.

“Economic and trade relations are moving forward between the two countries. Connectively component is also crucial in trade and economic relations. With the full operationalization of the Middle Corridor, trade relations between China and Azerbaijan will continue growing further,” he said.

Hajiyev pointed out that one of the challenges is that the Middle Corridor runs through the territories of many different countries.

“Here we are indeed working very hard and very closely with our Kazakhstani friends. In such a project that runs through the territories of different countries, one window opportunity is crucial, especially for Chinese companies, which would like to switch their cargo transport to the European market. We are already working with Kazakhstan, Georgia, and we would like also to involve our Chinese friends as well,” he noted.

Hajiyev went on to add that simplification and standardization of the customs regulations as well is important.

“We have also taken the note of the recent Middle Corridor arrangement signed between China and Kazakhstan. We are also thinking about signing such an arrangement. Maybe we can sign a trilateral arrangement between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China. We are looking forward to the development of China + Central Asia and China + Central Asia + Azerbaijan concepts,” he said.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.