China Railway finds Turkmenistan's seaport promising

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 19. A delegation of China Railway Group Limited (CREC), headed by Director General Qian Ming, paid a working visit to the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, Trend reports.

According to the information of the Maritime and River Transport Agency of Turkmenistan (Turkmendenizderyayollary), the visit was aimed at familiarizing with the possibilities and development of one of the key transport hubs of the country.

During the visit, the delegation got acquainted with the capabilities and capacities of the port, its infrastructure, technical equipment, and promising areas of development.

Representatives of the seaport demonstrated to the delegation the possibilities of the ferry terminal, told about the routes served by the port, and discussed the prospects for the development of ferry services.

Following the visit, the parties expressed interest in developing mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Chinese delegation highly appreciated the favorable geographical location of the port, its modern infrastructure, and its significant potential for further development.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of February this year, it became known that information about the infrastructure of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport would be included in the digital register of transport and logistics centers for the International North-South Transport Corridor.

Of the three main routes identified in the strategy for the development of the international transport corridor, two pass through Turkmenistan.

