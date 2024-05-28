Baku Int'l Sea Trade Port holds UN event focusing on COP29 opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, 28 May. Baku International Sea Trade Port's (BISTP) contribution to achieving COP29 goals and the implementation of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was discussed by BISTP Chief Operating Officer Eugene Seah and UN representatives, Trend reports according to a BISTP statement.

"BISTP hosted an event titled "Promotion of initiatives to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the port of Baku and COP29 opportunities". It was attended by the head of the UN Resident Coordinator's Office, Kanako Mabuchi, and UN Global Impact representative Samir Mammadov," the port reports.

The parties discussed the possibility of strengthening partnership on Azerbaijan's national commitment (NDC) projects on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other SDG initiatives.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.