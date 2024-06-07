Russian Utair Airlines to launch flights from Moscow to Azerbaijan's Lankaran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Russian Utair Airlines will launch flights from Moscow to Azerbaijan's Lankaran on June 22, Trend reports via the airline.

As per the company's announcement, flights will operate on Saturdays, departing from Moscow at 17:00 and from Lankaran at 22:50 (GMT+3), with a travel duration of 3 hours and 40 minutes.

"This summer, we have substantially increased our tourist routes to foreign destinations, including Antalya, Baku, Yerevan, Samarkand, and elsewhere. We are now offering flights to Lankaran, a new destination for Utair. I am certain that our passengers will derive pleasure from their journey to the Caspian coast," said Oleg Semenov, President of Utair Passenger Airlines.

To note, a total of 208,889 tourists from Russia visited Azerbaijan from January through April this year, marking a 26 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023 (166,276 people).

In 2023, Azerbaijan received 2,086,548 foreign visitors, a significant 30.2 percent increase from 2022 (1,602,600), with 625,106 arrivals from Russia alone, representing a 39.9 percent increase from 2022 (446,831).

