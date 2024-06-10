Azerbaijan's Baku port head talks about Middle Corridor's growing appeal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. There will be no taxes on container transportation along the Middle Corridor when it becomes a "green" corridor, making it more attractive for shipping containers from Asia to Europe and vice versa, general director of CJSC “Baku International Sea Trade Port” Taleh Ziyadov told reporters, Trend reports.

"Our port already has a certificate from the UN Maritime Organization as a ‘green port’. This is also positive for developing the Middle Corridor's “green” status. Future considerations include intercontinental container supply chains. When the Middle Corridor goes 'green', many companies will prefer it,” Ziyadov emphasized.

To note, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) has been running since 2014, crossing China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia to Turkey and Europe. In 2023, this route transported 2.7 million tons of cargo, 86 percent more than in 2022. The 2024 plan exceeds 4 million tons.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel