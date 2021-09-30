Kazakh president unveils details of 15-year trade co-op with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

Trend:

More than 7,500 Russian and almost 3,500 joint ventures are successfully operating in Kazakhstan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports referring to Kazakh media.

“Within the framework of our forum, over the years of joint cooperation, about 200 agreements and contracts have been signed. During this period, the trade turnover grew 3.5 times and reached $19 billion,” said Tokayev at the 17th Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

According to President Tokayev, the volume of direct investments from Russia over the past 15 years totaled over $16 billion.

“Kazakhstani investments in Russia amounted to almost $4.5 billion. This is a pretty significant figure. We interact in almost all sectors of the economy - industry, agriculture, infrastructure,” noted Tokayev.