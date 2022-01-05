Kazakh Interior Ministry: 95 injured during illegal actions

Unlawful actions were held in several regions of Kazakhstan. Despite warnings of local executive bodies and prosecutor’s office the citizens fell for provocative appeals and committed unlawful acts posing threat to the security of the population, Interior Ministry’s press service said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Besides, groups of people blocked the roads violating public order. Law enforcement officers and representatives of other state bodies who ensured law and order and security were attacked.

Will be updated