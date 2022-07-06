Kazakhstan names number of casualties following explosion in Tengiz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. A pipe explosion at the Tengiz oil and gas field in the Zhylyoi district of the Atyrau region (Kazakhstan) has left two people dead and three people injured, Trend reports via Kazinform.

According to the press service of the regional police department, the incident took place on July 6, at about 09:55 (GMT +6), as a result of which two workers, born in 1985, died.

Medical assistance is provided to three workers who received various injuries. On the fact of the incident, an investigation has been launched under Part 3 of Article 156 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan, added to the press service.