Name of Kazakhstan's capital city changed back

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan has approved the change of the capital's name from Nur-Sultan back to Astana, Trend reports.

The corresponding additions to the Constitution have been adopted by the MPs of Kazakhstan.

Renaming the capital has been widely discussed by society, during meetings, and in citizens' appeals during the referendum for a long time. Therefore, the relevant proposal of the MPs was included in the draft law given public opinion.

The initiative to restore the former name of the capital was put forward by the 'Zhana Kazakhstan' ('New Kazakhstan') deputy group.