EU commends Kazakhstan’s aviation reform, keen to continue co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The European Commission assesses very highly the reforms carried out by Kazakhstan in the field of aviation and civil aviation management, Peter Bombay, Chairman of the European Union Safety Committee of the European Commission's Directorate General for Mobility and Transport, said, Trend reports, citing the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan.

The statement was made during the meeting between Peter Bombay as well as other EU delegates, and Kazakh officials, including First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov, Acting Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, and others.

Bombay added that the reforms implemented in the country transformed Kazakhstan into a regional leader in the field of civil aviation. He also spoke highly of Kazakhstan’s “open sky” policy. The policy, introduced in international airports of the country, removes all restrictions on the number of flights and provides foreign airlines with a fifth degree of freedom of the air on routes where Kazakh airlines do not operate.

The parties also discussed various issues, such as ensuring flight safety and expanding the legal framework in air traffic between Kazakhstan and the EU.

Following the meeting, the EU and Kazakh officials agreed to continue cooperation in the field of civil aviation.