CPC resumes transshipment of Kazakh oil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) completed the planned repair of the oil processing stations, Marine terminal, and oil transit systems, Trend reports, citing the CPC.

Currently, the pipeline is fully operational.

The CPC revealed that in the framework of the scheduled repair, functions of emergency and aggregate protection systems were checked.

Additionally, work on construction of new tanks, which will be commissioned in 2023, were carried out during the temporary shutdown.

The pipeline was shut down for 72-hour long repair work. Although the timetable for scheduled repairs was available well in advance, the shutdown led to significant speculation on the possible reasons for the stop.