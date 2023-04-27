Kazakhstan determined to deepen strategic co-op with Chinese CNPC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The government of Kazakhstan is set to deepen strategic cooperation with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said during a meeting with Vice President of CNPC Huang Yongzhang, Trend reports via the PM's Office.

The primary focus of the meeting was the discussion of the implementation of new investment projects in the energy sector.

The Kazakh PM highlighted that CNPC, one of the most significant strategic partners in the energy industry, has been functioning successfully in Kazakhstan for more than 25 years.

"Over the years of working together, we have developed trusting partnerships in the implementation of major projects in all sectors of the oil and gas industry. The government of Kazakhstan is set to deepen our strategic cooperation," the Kazakh PM said.

Huang Yongzhang responded by noting the prior accomplishment of a number of cooperative projects, many of which are regarded as models of mutually beneficial cooperation, and expressing the company's interest in enhancing its operations in Kazakhstan.

"China and Kazakhstan are good neighbors. CNPC is ready to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral relations between our countries," Huang Yongzhang said.

The parties also discussed improving working conditions for CNPC employees in Kazakhstan and a number of other current concerns during the discussion.