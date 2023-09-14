Stadler details its first-ever deal with Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Stadler, a Swiss manufacturing company, believes it can take public transport in Kazakhstan to a new level, Head of Group Communications at Stadler Gerda Königstorfer told Trend.

"At the beginning of the year, Stadler signed a long-term contract with the Federal Railways of Kazakhstan (KTZ) for the supply of 537 sleeper and couchette coaches, including a 20-year full service contract," she said.

According to her, the contract also includes the transfer of technology from Switzerland to Kazakhstan and the acquisition of a local production facility in Astana (Stadler purchased the Tulpar factory in Astana, Kazakhstan).

"Thanks to its innovative products and expertise, Stadler believes that we can help take public transport in Kazakhstan to the next level," she added.

As Königstorfer noted, the delivery of all sleeping and couchette coaches will take place by 2030.

"There is an option of additional orders to continue the modernization of the Kazakhstan Railways' (KTZ) fleet," she added.

Also, according to the Head of Group Communications, this is the company’s first contract with Kazakhstan for the supply of any vehicles. Before this, the company had not delivered any vehicles to Kazakhstan.

Speaking about possible future supplies to Kazakhstan, Gerda Königstorfer stated that Stadler is always open to business opportunities. "We continuously follow the developments of the market and are in dialogue with stakeholders," she added.

Stadler is a Swiss-based company specializing in the production of trains and trams. Headquartered in Bussnang in eastern Switzerland, it has a workforce of over 13,000 based in various production and engineering locations as well as more than 70 service locations.