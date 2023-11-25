Kazakhstan keen to co-op with Türkiye in seed production

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 25. Kazakhstan is interested in cooperation with Türkiye in the field of seed production, Trend reports.

This was stated during a meeting between the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Abulkhair Tamabek and the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Türkiye Ebubekir Gizligider.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed attracting investments to Kazakhstan and cooperation between the countries in the field of agriculture.

In addition, Kazakh vice minister met with representatives of the Association of Industrialists and Seed Producers, the Turkish Seed Association TÜRKTOB and the Seed Association of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECOSA).

Tamabek discussed with them possible joint projects on seed production and the development of new varieties of seeds.

At the same time, Gizligider said that the 22-nd International Exhibition of Greenhouses, Agricultural Technologies and Livestock Equipment (GROWTECH) will be held in Turkish Antalya on November 22-25, 2023.

In this regard, Gizligider invited Tamabek to take part in the exhibition.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Türkiye amounted to $4.4 billion from January through September 2023.

Türkiye is one of Kazakhstan's most important trading, economic, and investment partners. Kazakhstan has more than 3,800 firms (3,835) with Turkish capital participation, ranking second among foreign countries.

Türkiye's direct investment in Kazakhstan has totaled $4.6 billion over the last 17 years.

