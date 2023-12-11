Kazakhstan, UAE intend to open direct flights between capitals

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. Kazakhstan and the UAE intend to open direct flights between the capitals, Trend reports.

This topic was discussed during a meeting between Murat Nurtleu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE.

Nurtleu noted that the UAE is Kazakhstan's most important partner in the region.

The parties expressed the need to support investment and technological cooperation that has been developing in recent years, as well as increasing trade and economic ties.

The ministers agreed to use the full potential to achieve trade volumes of up to $1 billion. In this regard, they noted the need to open direct flights between the capitals of the two countries and agreed to study the possibilities of opening flights by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia.

In addition, Murat Nurtleu handed over to his Emirati counterpart a letter from the President of Kazakhstan addressed to the President of the UAE with an invitation to take part in the Astana International Forum in 2024.

Furthermore, in 2022, trade turnover between these countries amounted to $633 million. Kazakh entrepreneurs exported products worth $560.3 million to the UAE.